Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76

  • World
File: Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at age 76. Photo: Reuters / Lucas Jackson

LONDON - Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking has died at age 76, a family spokesman said on Wednesday.

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today," professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain's Press Association news agency.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."

Hawking defied predictions he would only live for a few years after developing a form of motor neurone disease that left him confined to a wheelchair.

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world," the family said.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close