Canada mourns 15 killed in hockey bus crash

Flowers are left outside the Humboldt Uniplex ice-skating rink in Humboldt, Saskatchewan after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck, killing 15 people. Photo: AFP / Kymber Rae

HUMBOLDT - A shocked Canada was in mourning on Saturday after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck in Saskatchewan province, killing 15 people.

In a country where the love of the sport is almost a religion, the crash sparked an outpouring of grief among players and fans, while national political leaders and the head of the National Hockey League expressed their sympathies.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which said determining the cause of the accident would require some time, did not say how many of the victims were players or coaches of the Humboldt Broncos team, which hails from a town of 6,000 people.

Police said that there had been 29 people on board the team bus, including the driver, and 14 were injured, including some in critical condition.

"An entire country is in shock and mourning today," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"We are heartbroken knowing many of those we lost had their entire lives in front of them... This is every parent's worst nightmare. No one should ever have to see their child leave to play the sport they love and never come back."

Tom Straschnitzki told CBC News that his son Ryan was among the injured.

"He remembers he was in the middle of the bus and then he remembers waking up when the paramedics took him off the bus," said Straschnitzki, whose son suffered a severe back injury.

The team comprises 24 players, all from Canada, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest 21.

The crash happened around 5pm on Friday on Highway 335 about 28 kilometres north of the town of Tisdale, a trading centre in an overwhelmingly agricultural region of the western province.

The truck was heading west and the bus north when they collided, said Curtis Zablocki, Assistant Commissioner of the RCMP in Saskatchewan.

The driver, who was unscathed, was allowed to go free while the RCMP investigate the cause of the crash, Zablocki told reporters.

Broncos coach Darcy Haugan was killed in the accident, his sister later told CBC television, though the identity of other victims has not yet been revealed.

Also reported dead by CBC were team captain Logan Schatz and 16-year-old Adam Herold, who was one of the youngest players on the team.

The team was heading north for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

The Saskatchewan league is a feeder system for higher levels of hockey, with many graduating to play at US and Canadian colleges and major junior league level, while some go on to the professional National Hockey League (NHL).

AFP