WATCH: Britain's royal wedding

JOHANNESBURG - Britain's Prince Harry and American TV star Meghan Markle tied the knot on Saturday in a ceremony at Windsor Castle that was watched by billions of Tv viewers around the world.

Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/Hj79je8glV — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2018

Some 100,000 people were expected in the town of Windsor, west of London, on Saturday and street parties will be held around the kingdom.

Thousands of fans, many decked out in royalist paraphernalia, camped in the town overnight or arrived on the first trains from London, pulling into a station renamed "Harry and Meghan Central" for the day.

The prince and his bride will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding, Buckingham Palace announced just hours before the ceremony.

AFP