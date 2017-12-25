'Christmas a time to make space for immigrants': Pope

VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis used his Christmas Eve Mass to defend immigrants around the world.

He compared them to Mary and Joseph finding no place to stay in Bethlehem saying faith demands foreigners be embraced.

Francis celebrated his fifth Christmas as leader of the world's 1.2 billion Roman Catholics on Sunday night.

He led the service for about 10,000 people in St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City.

"So many other footsteps are hidden in the footsteps of Joseph and Mary. We see the tracks of entire families forced to set out in our own day. We see the tracks of millions of persons who do not choose to go away but, driven from their land, leave behind their dear ones. "

Contemplating the Baby Jesus, with His humble and infinite love, let us say to Him, very simply: “Thank you for doing all this for me!” — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 24, 2017

"This same faith impels us to make space for a new social imagination, and not to be afraid of experiencing new forms of relationship, in which none have to feel that there is no room for them on this earth. Christmas is a time for turning the power of fear into the power of charity, into power for a new imagination of charity."

eNCA