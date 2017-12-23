Couple's Christmas gift plan goes to pot

File: An elderly Californian couple were stopped en route to Vermont with 27kg of marijuana in their truck. They said it was for friends and family. Photo: Supplied source / Hawks / Paul Ramaloko

CHICAGO - An elderly American couple's Christmas plans went up in smoke after they were caught by police with a giant stash of pot -- which they said they planned to give as gifts.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife Barbara, 70, went on a cross-country road trip from California to Vermont to visit friends and family -- and took with them a dizzying 27kg of marijuana, according to the York News-Times.

They told police in Nebraska -- where they were detained about midway through their trip -- that the approximately $336,000 (R4.24-million) worth of pot was intended as Christmas presents, the newspaper said.

Cops arrested an 80-year-old man and an 83-year-old woman for riding around with 60 pounds of marijuana.



The couple said the weed was for Christmas presents. https://t.co/Ei4pSDIpIG — VICE (@VICE) December 22, 2017

Police allegedly had pulled over the couple on Tuesday for traffic violations, and smelled a pungent odour emanating from their pickup truck.

Patrick Jiron was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and having no drug tax stamp, according to the newspaper, which said he had been released after posting 10 percent of his $100,000 bond.

Barbara Jiron was cited, but was not jailed due to unspecified medical conditions, the newspaper reported.

Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska, even though a handful of states, including California and Nebraska's neighbour Colorado, have legalised the drug for recreational use.

Vermont is among 29 states that have legalised marijuana for medical use.

AFP