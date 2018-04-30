Journalists believed targets in Afghanistan twin bombings

Afghan security forces stand guard near the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan April 30, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

KABUL - Journalists are now believed to have been the target of twin bomb blasts in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday.

Nine reporters and photographers died in the bomb attack a journalist working for the Afghan language service of the BBC was shot dead in the eastern city of Khost.

BBC journalist Ahmad Shah, who was killed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ISxNiEYd0I — BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) April 30, 2018

It was the deadliest day for media in the country since a US-led campaign ousted the hardline Islamic Taliban regime in 2001.

In Kabul, journalists covering a bomb blast during the morning rush hour were standing in a loose group near the site of the explosion when the suicide bomber struck, killing seven people outright and wounding several, two of whom later died.

The bomber appeared to have deliberately targeted journalists, presenting a press card to police before joining the group standing near the first blast site, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said.

In all, 26 people died in the two Kabul blasts, which were claimed by Islamic State.

Among the dead were Shah Marai, veteran chief photographer for Agence France-Presse in Afghanistan, who had worked for the agency for 22 years.

Photos from Shah Marai, a Photojournalist who was Killed Today in Afghanistan - 41 photos by Marai from the past decade in Afghanistan. He was in a group journalists targeted in a suicide attack today, as they gathered to cover an earlier bombing in Kabul. https://t.co/3oZiW3xXgT pic.twitter.com/RRMHPqdGel — The Atlantic Photo (@TheAtlPhoto) April 30, 2018

Also killed was Maharam Durani, a young female producer who had joined Radio Azadi, a local station, only a week earlier.

The 10 #journalists killed today:



1. Mahram Durani –Azadi

2. Ebadullah Hananzai –Azadi

3. Yar Mohd Tokhi –TOLOnews

4. Ghazi Rasooli –1TV

5. Nowroz Ali Rajabi –1TV

6. Shah Marai –AFP

7. Saleem Talash –MashalTV

8. Ali Saleemi –MashalTV

9. Sabawoon Kakar –Azadi

10. Ahmad Shah --BBC — Af Journalist Safety (@ajsc_afg) April 30, 2018

Reuters photographer Omar Sobhani, an old friend and colleague of Shah Marai, was standing next to him when the bomb exploded.

"We were standing on a slight rise to get a better shot when I heard a bang and saw him on the ground. I was stunned, I couldn't believe it," said Sobhani, who suffered minor wounds.

"He was a very good photographer - the best - but he was also a very good man."

In Khost, Ahmad Shah, who worked for the BBC's Pashto language service as well as for Reuters, was killed on the outskirts of the city, according to Talib Mangal, spokesman for Khost's provincial governor.

There was no indication of any direct link between the attacks in Kabul and Khost.

Among a litany of setbacks since the Taliban were ousted in 2001 and tens of thousands of deaths, Afghanistan's lively and independent media sector has stood out as a success but it has suffered heavy losses.

According to the Afghanistan Journalists Safety Committee, at least 80 journalists and media workers have been killed working in the country since 2001.

But there had never been a day when so many were killed in the same attack. Local stations Tolo News, 1TV and Mashal TV also lost staff.

It was the worst attack on journalists since 2016, when seven Tolo TV employees were killed by a Taliban suicide attacker who rammed a car bomb into a bus driving them home from the station. The Taliban had warned earlier that they considered journalists legitimate targets.

Globally, it was the worst attack on journalists in a single incident since 31 reporters and photographers were killed in a massacre in the southern Philippines in 2009.

Reuters