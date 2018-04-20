Dozens injured in train accident in Austria

Emergency responders are seen on a platform following a train crash in Salzburg. Photo: Reuters / Hans Schrama

SALZBURG - Up to 40 people were injured, most of them lightly, when two train carriages collided in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Friday, rescuers and the rail company said.

"Shortly before the departure of the train, which links Zurich to Vienna, two carriages collided for unknown reasons," fire service official Reinhold Ortler told O1 radio.

A spokesman for Austria's national rail company OBB said 35 to 40 people were injured in the night train accident.

The Red Cross said most of the wounded had only suffered light injuries.

The train was not moving and the accident occurred as two carriages were being coupled together.

AFP