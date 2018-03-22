Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Dutch referendum on spy agency tapping powers too close to call

  • World
Thierry Baudet (Forum for Democracy) is seen during the election results evening in the center of Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 21 March 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

AMSTERDAM - Dutch voters were on track to narrowly reject a non-binding referendum granting spy agencies the power to install bulk taps on Internet traffic.

READ: Internet watchdog mulls privacy of website owners

With 83 percent of the vote counted in the early hours of Thursday, the "no" vote was 48.9 percent, against 47.2 percent "yes."

An exit poll by national broadcaster NOS had shown the yes camp narrowly winning.

Though the referendum is nonbinding, Prime Minister Mark Rutte had vowed to take the result seriously, without committing to abide by the result.

The tapping law has already been approved by both houses of parliament.

Dubbed the "trawling law" by opponents, the legislation will let spy agencies install taps targeting an entire geographic region or avenue of communication, store information for up to three years, and share it with allied spy agencies.

READ: British lawmakers invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to explain data policy

Digital rights group Bits of Freedom, which had advised a "No" vote, said the law is not all bad, given that taps must be approved beforehand by an independent panel.

But the group said it still fears privacy violations and urged that the law is reconsidered.

Before the vote, Rutte said the law was needed to prevent terrorist attacks.

"It's not that our country is unsafe, it's that this law will make it safer," he said.

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close