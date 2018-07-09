Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Elon Musk tests 'kid-sized submarine' for possible Thai cave rescue

Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, is building an escape pod to help rescue the Thai boys and their coach from a cave. Photo: Twitter/Elon Musk

WASHINGTON - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who offered help last week, has presented another option to the daring mission to rescue a soccer team from a cave in Thailand.

 

 

 

His rocket company, SpaceX, is building an escape pod to help rescue the boys and their coach.

It will take eight hours to build the pod and 17 hours for it to be transported from Los Angeles to Thailand.

At least four boys have been rescued so far, but deteriorating weather conditions could add to the difficulty of extracting the remaining individuals.

 

 

Musk had earlier sent teams from his private space exploration firm SpaceX and the engineering firm Boring Co to offer help with the rescue.

 

 

