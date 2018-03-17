Engineer warned of 'cracking' in US bridge before deadly collapse

File: A chief engineer of a Florida bridge project warned authorities of cracking in the bridge just two days before it collapsed. Photo: Gaston De Cardenas / AFP

WASHINGTON - The chief engineer of a Florida bridge project warned authorities of cracking in the structure days before it collapsed, the US state's department of transportation said on Friday.

At least six people were killed when the 950-ton bridge suddenly gave way on Thursday, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Division Chief Paul Estopinan.

The walkway, which connects Florida International University to a student housing area, went up less than a week ago but was not yet operational when it collapsed.

At least eight cars were trapped.

Denney Pate left a voicemail on a Florida Department of Transportation employee's landline on March 13, two days before it came crashing down on the major road beneath, the department said in a statement.

Construction crews in Florida used a method called Accelerated Bridge Construction in the collapsed Miami bridge. @Stephanie_NC9 shares what we've heard from GDOT about the safety of a Fast Bridge project in Dade County: https://t.co/wPOEoPvU9g pic.twitter.com/2pJrX60o1O — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) March 17, 2018

The voicemail - which was not heard until Friday because the employee it was left for was out of the office - mentioned a problem, but did not warn that structural failure was imminent.

There was "some cracking that's been observed on the north end of the span," Pate said, according to a transcript of the call.

"Obviously some repairs or whatever will have to be done but from a safety perspective we don't see that there's any issue there," Pate said.

"I'm shaking": Eyewitness videos show the scene at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, moments after deadly pedestrian bridge collapse. https://t.co/lHRWP2T47C pic.twitter.com/CRv4dO6w3g — ABC News (@ABC) March 16, 2018

Alvaro Zabaleta, police spokesman for Miami-Dade County, told reporters that the operation has now shifted from rescue to body recovery, with engineers fearing the support structures at either end of the bridge could also come down.

