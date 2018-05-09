Explosions and gunfire rock Kabul

File: Afghan security forces at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, on of several in the past twoo weeks. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sobhani

KABUL – Three blasts hit the Afghan capital of Kabul in rapid succession on Wednesday, leaving at least six people wounded.

The number of wounded is expected to rise.

A suicide bomber blew himself up at the entrance of the police station in central Kabul in an area near foreign embassies and government offices, an Interior Ministry official said.

Dozens of people have been killed in suicide attacks in the city in recent weeks, including twin blasts on April that left 26 people including nine journalists, dead.

The Taliban announced the beginning of their spring offensive on 25 April.

Reuters