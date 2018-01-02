Family killed as tanker explodes in Italy motorway crash

Six people including two children were killed Tuesday in an explosion on a motorway in northern Italy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ROME - Six people including two children were killed Tuesday in an explosion on a motorway in northern Italy when a family car was shunted into a petrol tanker, police and media reports said.

Five of the victims -- three adults and the children -- were travelling together in the car, a Kia, which had a French numberplate according to reports.

The crash happened after a lorry shunted the car, sending it into the back of the tanker, which exploded.

The lorry driver was killed, while the tanker driver escaped alive, reports said.

Police footage showed firefighters tackling the vast blaze on the motorway in Brescia, hampered by fierce flames and a column of thick black smoke which could be seen for miles.

AFP