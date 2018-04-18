Former US First Lady Barbara Bush dies

File: Former US first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92 after battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart problems. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Former US first lady Barbara Bush has died at the age of 92.

She had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart problems.

Bush was the wife of the 41st American president, George HW Bush, and mother of the 43rd president, George W Bush.

She's the only woman to see both her husband and son sworn-in as presidents.

President Donald Trump, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are among those praising the late first lady.

Trump says she'll be remembered for her strong devotion to the country and her family.

eNCA