GALLERY: Storm Eleanor leaves 200,000+ without power

People view large waves and high winds associated with Storm Eleanor as they hit the lighthouse and seawall at Porthcawl in south Wales, Britain January 3, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Workers assess damages after building scaffoldings collapsed due to strong winds in Paris' 17th district on January 3, 2018 as storm Eleanor hits the northern part of France. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

A woman takes cover from waves crashing against the seafront in Auderville, Normandy, as storm Eleanor hits the northern part of France on January 3, 2018. Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

A woman watches waves crashing against the seafront in Auderville, Normandy, as storm Eleanor hits the northern part of France on January 3, 2018. Photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Waves crash over the tidal wall as a motorist travels along the coastal road in New Brighton, north west England, on January 3, 2018, as Storm Eleanor swept over the country. Photo: Paul ELLIS / AFP

PARIS - A winter storm has cut power to 200,000 households in northern France and is set to move to other regions throughout the day, electricity grid company Enedis said on Wednesday.

Households in the Normandy region were the worst hit by storm Eleanor, Enedis, a unit of state-controlled EDF said, while the area around Paris and northeastern Picardie and Champagne-Ardenne were also among those affected.

The latest weather warning and strong winds come after winter storm Carmen battered western France on 1 January, with some 40,000 households in the Brittany region temporarily losing power on Monday.

By Wednesday afternoon, homes and business on Ireland's west coast suffered flood damage and 27,000 were still without electricity on Wednesday after Storm Eleanor brought heavy rain and winds of up to 155 kilometres per hour.

The storm hit Ireland's fourth largest city, Galway, particularly hard as high tides late on Tuesday forced road closures and wreaked havoc for shop owners.

Ireland's Electricity Supply Board (ESB) said at one stage on Tuesday 150,000 homes and business were without electricity.

"We're really hopeful, given that it's the last week of a lot of people's Christmas holidays, that we will have power back to pretty much everybody by tonight," Derek Hynes, Operations Manager for ESB, told national broadcaster RTE.

The weather service's second highest level of alert remained in place for the west and northwest of the country. Met Eireann said a combination of high tides and exceptionally high seas would result in coastal damage and further flooding.

Three people died in October when Tropical Storm Ophelia battered every corner of Ireland, bringing down trees and power lines and whipping up 10-metre waves.

Reuters