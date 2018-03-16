German serial killer nurse faces trial over 97 deaths

File: Former nurse Niels Hoegel has admitted to injecting patients with drugs that cause heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive them and be seen as a saviour. Photo: CARMEN JASPERSEN / DPA / AFP

PARIS - A German male nurse serving a life term for killing six hospital patients with lethal drugs out of "boredom" will go on trial in October for another 97 murders, a court said on Friday.

The regional court in Oldenburg said it would hear the proceedings against 41-year-old Niels Hoegel, accused of being the worst serial killer in German post-war history, which are expected to continue until at least May 2019.

The trial will take place in a large hall in the city to accommodate "120 co-plaintiffs, their 17 lawyers, interested members of the public and reporters".

Hoegel has admitted to injecting patients with drugs that cause heart failure or circulatory collapse so he could then try to revive them and, when successful, shine as a saviour before his medical peers and superiors.

In a case police have called "unique in the history of the German republic", he earlier testified that at times he acted out of "boredom", feeling euphoric when he managed to bring a patient back to life.

He was found guilty in two earlier trials of six killings, but investigators have pushed on with toxicology tests on hundreds more exhumed bodies.

In January, Oldenburg prosecutors said they had charged him with 97 additional murders. Toxicology tests had not found conclusive proof in three more cases.

Hoegel was jailed for life in 2015, but at the time it was suspected he had murdered many more patients, with investigators admitting they may never know the true number as some remains were cremated.

AFP