Gunman, hostages found dead at California veterans home

YOUNTVILLE, California - Three women and a gunman who held them hostage at a California veterans home were found dead late on Friday, bringing a tragic end to an all-day siege at the sprawling facility for aging and disabled former members of the US military, police said.

A state senator earlier told reporters that the gunman was a member of the Pathway Home, a programme for veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and that the hostages were believed to be employees of the facility.

Spokesperson June Iljana confirmed the hostage situation in Yountville, but did not offer more details.

"Law enforcement is at the Yountville Veteran's Home right now following reports of gunfire," CalVet secretary Vito Imbasciani said in a statement.

"The safety of our residents, workers and the community is our top priority. We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement."

The Veterans Home of California-Yountville's website says it is the largest veterans' home in the United States, inhabited by around 1,000 "aged or disabled veterans."

- Additional reporting Reuters

AFP