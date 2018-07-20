Hackers steal 1.5 million health records in Singapore's worst cyberattack

SINGAPORE - Hackers have stolen health records belonging to 1.5 million Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was specifically targeted in the "unprecedented" attack, authorities said on Friday.

In the biggest data breach in the city-state's history, a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, the health and information ministries said in a joint statement.

The "deliberate, targeted and well-planned," attack aimed at patients who visited clinics between May 2015 and July 4 this year, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"It was not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs," the ministry said, adding that the attackers targeted details about Lee and the medicines he received.

"The attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s personal particulars and information on his outpatient dispensed medicines," it said.

- Additional reporting AFP

Reuters