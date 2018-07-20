DStv Channel 403
Hackers steal 1.5 million health records in Singapore's worst cyberattack

  • World
File: Hackers have stolen health records belonging to 1.5 million Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Photo: Pixabay / geralt

SINGAPORE - Hackers have stolen health records belonging to 1.5 million Singaporeans, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong who was specifically targeted in the "unprecedented" attack, authorities said on Friday.

In the biggest data breach in the city-state's history, a government database was broken into in a "deliberate, targeted and well-planned" strike, the health and information ministries said in a joint statement.

"It was not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs," the ministry said, adding that the attackers targeted details about Lee and the medicines he received.

"The attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s personal particulars and information on his outpatient dispensed medicines," it said.

- Additional reporting AFP

Reuters

