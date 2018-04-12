Hamas blames Israel for military escalation in Gaza

GAZA – Hamas blames Israel for the military escalation in Gaza Strip after one of its militants was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Thursday.

"Israel's targeting resistance sites reflects the bankruptcy of the occupation and its failure against the will of the Palestinian people to continue the Great March of Return," Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanoua said in a press statement.

Hamas's armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, said one of its militants was killed in the strike.

Earlier, the Israeli army said its fighter jets struck a Hamas military compound in northern Gaza Strip early on Thursday in response to an explosive device detonated against a military vehicle near the Gaza-Israel border fence on Wednesday.

Palestinian militants fired machine guns at an Israeli jet but missed it, the Israeli army noted.

