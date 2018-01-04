Heavy storm battering US East Coast, state of emergency declared

A man walks past snow plows as he makes his way toward the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station during the morning commute, January 4, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: DREW ANGERER/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Heavy winter storms are lashing the US East Coast, knocking out power and closing hundreds of schools.

It’s the result of an extremely rapid and rare drop in air pressure, known as a bomb cyclone.

Windspeeds are as high as 89-kilometres per hour.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The storm carried high winds to New York, where subway systems were less crowded than usual.

Weather forecasters warn that temperatures would drop severely tomorrow and into the weekend.

eNCA