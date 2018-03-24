UPDATE: French policeman who took place of hostage dies

Sixteen people were wounded, two seriously, along with the three killed in a shooting spree in southwest France by a man claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group. Photo: AFP / Eric Cabanis

• Editor's note: This article is updated each time new information becomes available.

PARIS - The French policeman who swapped himself for a hostage held by a jihadist gunmen has died of his wounds, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said Saturday.

"Lieutenant-Colonel Arnaud Beltrame has passed away. He died for his country. France will never forget his heroism," the minister wrote on his Twitter account.

Arnaud Beltrame (45) was among a group of officers who rushed to the scene in the town of Trebes in southwest France Friday after the attacker, who claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group, stormed a supermarket and fired at shoppers and staff.

Beltrane offered to take the place of a woman the gunman had taken hostage and was shot and wounded before anti-terror police moved in to kill the attacker and end the siege.

Macron led tributes to the police officer, who has been hailed as a hero.

"He saved lives and honoured his colleagues and his country," he said.

The assailant, identified as 25-year-old Radouane Lakdim, killed three people and wounded five others in France's first major jihadist attack since October.

"Our country has suffered an Islamist terrorist attack," Macron said in a televised address following the rampage in the medieval town of Carcassonne and nearby Trebes.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack was in response to its call to target Western enemies -- as is customary when the assailant has pledged allegiance to the jihadists.

The shootings come as France remains on high alert following a string of deadly attacks that have killed more than 240 people since 2015.

