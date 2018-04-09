Hungarian Socialist leaders resign on election defeat

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (C) and members of his FIDESZ party celebrate from the podium on the bank of the Danube River after winning the parliamentary election on April 8, 2018 in Budapest. Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP

BUDAPEST – The presidency of Hungary's main left-wing opposition party, the Socialists, tendered its resignation on Sunday after a crushing defeat by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz, Socialist Party President Gyula Molnar said.

"We regard ourselves responsible for what happened, (and) we have acknowledged the decision of voters," he told Socialist supporters and journalists.

BREAKING



HUGE WIN for rigt-wing Viktor Orban in Hungary elections.



His Fidesz party already has 133 / 199 mandates, with only 70% of the votes counted.



Viktor Orban is getting absolute majority in the election.



THIS IS HUGE.



Orban his strongly Anti-EU and anti-migration. — PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) April 8, 2018

Orban won a third straight term in power at the election, and his party may also retain its two-thirds majority in parliament.

