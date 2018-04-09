Hungarian Socialist leaders resign on election defeat

BUDAPEST – The presidency of Hungary's main left-wing opposition party, the Socialists, tendered its resignation on Sunday after a crushing defeat by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist Fidesz, Socialist Party President Gyula Molnar said.
"We regard ourselves responsible for what happened, (and) we have acknowledged the decision of voters," he told Socialist supporters and journalists.
BREAKING— PeterSweden (@PeterSweden7) April 8, 2018
HUGE WIN for rigt-wing Viktor Orban in Hungary elections.
His Fidesz party already has 133 / 199 mandates, with only 70% of the votes counted.
Viktor Orban is getting absolute majority in the election.
THIS IS HUGE.
Orban his strongly Anti-EU and anti-migration.
Orban won a third straight term in power at the election, and his party may also retain its two-thirds majority in parliament.
