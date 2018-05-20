Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN MEMES: Twitter reacts to #RoyalWedding with 6m+ Tweets

  • World
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP

PARIS - Over six million people tweeted on Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, more than three times the number during his older brother's wedding, social media monitoring firm Visibrain said Sunday.

Between 2200 GMT Friday and 2300 GMT Saturday, 6,604,498 tweets were posted worldwide on the royal nuptials, of which 5.2 million bore the hashtag #RoyalWedding, the French firm said.

WATCH: Bishop Curry fires up royal wedding with love sermon

That compared with 1,821,669 tweets across a similar timeframe for Prince William when he married Kate Middleton on 29 April 2011 when Twitter, founded in 2006, was in its relative infancy.

The most picked up post was by Lucy Sempey and was retweeted nearly 105,000 times. It was a photograph of Markle outside Buckingham Palace as a teen with the message: "One day, you’re 15 and posing outside Buckingham Palace and 22 years later you’re marrying the Prince. Unreal."

IN PICTURES: Red carpet meets royal wedding

Twitter was on fire as usual, not neglecting the opportunity to poke fun on the big day.

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close