IN MEMES: Twitter reacts to #RoyalWedding with 6m+ Tweets

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex emerge from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. Photo: Ben Birchall / POOL / AFP

PARIS - Over six million people tweeted on Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, more than three times the number during his older brother's wedding, social media monitoring firm Visibrain said Sunday.

Between 2200 GMT Friday and 2300 GMT Saturday, 6,604,498 tweets were posted worldwide on the royal nuptials, of which 5.2 million bore the hashtag #RoyalWedding, the French firm said.

That compared with 1,821,669 tweets across a similar timeframe for Prince William when he married Kate Middleton on 29 April 2011 when Twitter, founded in 2006, was in its relative infancy.

The most picked up post was by Lucy Sempey and was retweeted nearly 105,000 times. It was a photograph of Markle outside Buckingham Palace as a teen with the message: "One day, you’re 15 and posing outside Buckingham Palace and 22 years later you’re marrying the Prince. Unreal."

Twitter was on fire as usual, not neglecting the opportunity to poke fun on the big day.

The black community would like to trade in Kanye West and Soulja Boy and Wendy Williams in exchange for David Beckham pic.twitter.com/244AkGs61w — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) May 19, 2018

Add Dumelang in that list please !! https://t.co/Lfhobtw6yk — ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) May 19, 2018

“We’re considering returning the land in South Africa - and all its gold,” pic.twitter.com/0gXV9ZZnq2 — ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) May 19, 2018

"Do you think Bishop Michael Curry has left yet, Philip?" #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/eo9bcpSypr — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) May 20, 2018

AFP