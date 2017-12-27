IN PICS: A white Christmas across the globe

This photo taken on December 23, 2017 shows artists working on the construction site of a 80-metre-long (262 feet) snow sculpture for the Vasaloppet China ski festival in Changchun in China's northeastern Jilin province. The ski festival starts on January

People ride their sledges on a snow-covered hill on the Schauinsland, Freiburg's local mountain, on December 25, 2017 in Horben, southern Germany. Photo: Patrick Seeger / dpa / AFP

A picture taken on December 25, 2017 shows a woman walking as the sun shines over a snow-covered landscape near Ruderatshofen, southern Germany. Photo: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / dpa / AFP

A man walks at an embankment of the Moskva river in downtown Moscow on December 26, 2017. Photo: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

A man walks with dogs in the snow next to a nativity scene in the village of Kiriaki, some 150km northwest of Athens, following heavy snowfall on December 26, 2017. Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP

A dog stands in the snow next to a snowman in the village of Kiriaki, some 150km northwest of Athens, following heavy snowfall on December 26, 2017. Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans saw sweltering temperatures in most parts on Christmas Day, those in the northern hemisphere were treated to a white, winter wonderland, with heavy snowfall in parts.

Residents in Erie, Pennsylvania had to plough their way out of a record snowfall.

The town experienced over 1,3 metres of snowfall over a 30-hour period.

Local media said it is the greatest two-day accumulation in the state's history.

The storm shovelled its way through the previous record of 112 centimetres set in 1958 in Morgantown, Pennsylvania.

AFP reported that a JetBlue flight went off the taxiway after landing in Boston in the USA on Tuesday, as frigid conditions and snow hit the northeastern United States.

No injuries were reported after the flight from Savannah, Georgia, "went off of a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15 pm" on Monday, Christmas Day, a JetBlue statement said.

"Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal."

Earlier in the day, Boston's Logan International Airport had temporarily stopped flights from arriving or departing because of weather conditions, The Boston Globe reported on its website after a blizzard hit the area.

AFP also reported that three mountain climbers from Switzerland and France have been killed in avalanches in the Swiss Alps over the Christmas period.

