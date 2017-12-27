IN PICS: A white Christmas across the globe

JOHANNESBURG - While South Africans saw sweltering temperatures in most parts on Christmas Day, those in the northern hemisphere were treated to a white, winter wonderland, with heavy snowfall in parts.
Residents in Erie, Pennsylvania had to plough their way out of a record snowfall.
The town experienced over 1,3 metres of snowfall over a 30-hour period.
Local media said it is the greatest two-day accumulation in the state's history.
The storm shovelled its way through the previous record of 112 centimetres set in 1958 in Morgantown, Pennsylvania.
AFP reported that a JetBlue flight went off the taxiway after landing in Boston in the USA on Tuesday, as frigid conditions and snow hit the northeastern United States.
Even for a place that gets a ton of #snow, this was a record-breaking two days for #Erie. #Pennsylvania #ErieSnow #WhiteChristmas— Feedimo (@feedimo_com) December 27, 2017
Full Story: https://t.co/ZovpW8Bm2C pic.twitter.com/O3csp5p0fo
No injuries were reported after the flight from Savannah, Georgia, "went off of a taxiway shortly after landing at approximately 7:15 pm" on Monday, Christmas Day, a JetBlue statement said.
"Buses transported customers from the aircraft to the terminal."
Earlier in the day, Boston's Logan International Airport had temporarily stopped flights from arriving or departing because of weather conditions, The Boston Globe reported on its website after a blizzard hit the area.
AFP also reported that three mountain climbers from Switzerland and France have been killed in avalanches in the Swiss Alps over the Christmas period.
Click in the image box above for a gallery of snow pictures from across the world.
eNCA
Discussion Policy