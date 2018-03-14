Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN PICTURES: Life and times of Stephen Hawking

Microsoft president Bill Gates meets Professor Stephen Hawking on a visit to Cambridge University in 1997. Photo: Reuters / Stringer
Stephen Hawking and his bride Elaine Mason pose for pictures after the blessing of their wedding at St. Barnabus Church in 1995. Photo: Reuters / Russell Boyce
British cosmologist Stephen Hawking experiences zero gravity during a flight over the Atlantic Ocean. "It was amazing ... I could have gone on and on," Hawking, 65, said. Photo: ZERO G / AFP
South Africa former President Nelson Mandela (R) meets with British scientist Professor Stephen Hawking (L) in Johannesburg. Photo: DENIS FARRELL / AFP
Former US President Barack Obama presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to British theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House. Photo: JEWEL SAMAD / AFP

LONDON – Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while working under the shadow of a likely premature death, has died at 76.

Messages of support and condolences have poured from all over the globe for arguably the world’s most famous modern-day scientist.

British Prime Minister Theresa May

"Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten."

NASA

"His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we and the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014."

Professor Stephen Toope, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cambridge

"Professor Hawking was a unique individual who will be remembered with warmth and affection not only in Cambridge but all over the world. His exceptional contributions to scientific knowledge and the popularisation of science and mathematics have left an indelible legacy. His character was an inspiration to millions. He will be much missed."

