IN PICTURES: Workers around the world unite on Labour Day

People take part in the traditional May Day rally in Marseille, southern France, on May 1, 2018. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / AFP

A Russian Communist party supporter waves a flag with an image of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin during a May Day rally in Saint Petersburg on May 1, 2018. Photo: OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP

Protesters take part in a May Day demonstration called by opposition deputies and workers' unions in Antananarivo, Madagascar on May 1 2018. Photo: RIJASOLO / AFP

Pakistani union members stage a May Day rally in Lahore on May 1, 2018. Photo: ARIF ALI / AFP

Turkish police officers arrest a protester attempting to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day on May 1, 2018 in Istanbul. Photo: YASiN AKGUL / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Workers and activists around the world are markingWorkers' Day with rallies and marches.

In Turkey, police clashed with protesters who defied a ban and marched to Istanbul's symbolic Taksim Square.

The protesters were commemorating the deaths of 34 people during a May Day event held more than 40 years ago.

People's Liberation Party HKP members have been intervened in #Istanbul's Beşiktaş as they wanted to march to Taksim Square for #May1 Labour & Solidarity Day. pic.twitter.com/WspUrOL42g — dokuz8 NEWS (@dokuz8_EN) May 1, 2018

Dozens were detained.

Trade unions were allowed to hold rallies elsewhere in the Turkish capital.

In the Philippines, thousands of workers marched in Manila, using burning effigies and chants to voice anger over President Rodrigo Duterte's economic policies.

Media briefly barred from entering Palace grounds due to Labor Day protests https://t.co/aGj4jVfuRQ pic.twitter.com/Tf3yqhJ6y1 — Manila Informer (@manilainformer) May 1, 2018

Waving red flags, unions zeroed in on what they say is a broken campaign promise by Duterte to get rid of short-term employment contracts, which deprive workers of better benefits and pay.

In South Korea, about 10,000 trade union members gathered in Seoul Square, demanding an increase to the minimum wage.

In Hong Kong, migrant domestic workers joined thousands to demand better rights and benefits.

Domestic workers are exempt from the city-wide hourly minimum wage and have little protection regarding working hours.

Local workers are calling for the introduction of a universal pension plan.

