IN TWEETS: Thousands march for tighter US gun laws

WASHINGTON - Thousands of people in the United States are attending a nationwide rally calling for tougher gun laws.

The "March for Our Lives" protest is being led by survivors of the recent Florida school massacre.

The protesters are calling on the government to ban the sale of assault weapons like the one used in the Florida rampage.

At least 17 people were killed in the school shooting last month.

The protest takes place a day after US President Donald Trump signed a $1,3-trillion dollar spending bill that includes only modest strengthening of background checks for gun owners.

I’ll always stand for open dialogue and action - it’s the only way to ensure bad history doesn’t repeat itself. When it comes to protecting our children, all bets are off and the responsibility lies with us adults and lawmakers to listen and do. Very strong day. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/4gJ0QKdMYw — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2018

My oldest daughter has found her voice - so proud! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/24aLsc130u — Andrew Starowicz (@AStarowicz) March 24, 2018

