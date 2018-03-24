Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

IN TWEETS: Thousands march for tighter US gun laws

  • World
Thousands of people in the United States are attending a nationwide rally calling for tougher gun laws. Photo: Tiwtter: Dwayne Johnson, @TheRock

WASHINGTON - Thousands of people in the United States are attending a nationwide rally calling for tougher gun laws.

The "March for Our Lives" protest is being led by survivors of the recent Florida school massacre.

The protesters are calling on the government to ban the sale of assault weapons like the one used in the Florida rampage.

At least 17 people were killed in the school shooting last month.

The protest takes place a day after US President Donald Trump signed a $1,3-trillion dollar spending bill that includes only modest strengthening of background checks for gun owners.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close