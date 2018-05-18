Indonesia prosecutors demand death for radical leader over 2016 attacks

Indonesian armed police escort Indonesian radical cleric Aman Abdurrahman (2nd R) as he arrives at the South Jakarta court in Jakarta. Photo: Bay Ismoyo / AFP

JAKARTA - Indonesian prosecutors demanded the death penalty for a radical cleric on Friday over his role in a 2016 terror attack committed by a group linked to the wave of suicide bombings this week.

Dozens of officers from an elite unit were sent to guard the trial of Aman Abdurrahman, who is accused of authorising a gun and suicide attack in the capital, Jakarta, two years ago that left four attackers and four civilians dead.

They were the first attacks claimed by Islamic State in Southeast Asia.

Abdurrahman - considered the de facto head of all IS supporters in Indonesia - is the spiritual leader of local extremist network Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

Authorities said JAD was behind the 2016 attack and this week's suicide bombings in Indonesia's second-biggest city, Surabaya.

Two families, including girls aged nine and 12, blew themselves up at churches and a police station, killing 13.

Authorities have not charged Abdurrahman, 46, over this week's attacks.

On Friday, prosecutors called for his execution for the 2016 attacks.

"We demand this panel of judges sentence Aman Abdurrahman to death," lead prosecutor Anita Dewayani told the South Jakarta district court.

Abdurrahman is already in jail on a separate terror conviction.

The families who committed the suicide bombings knew each other and belonged to the same religious study group, along with a third family linked to the attacks.

All had ties to JAD, with the father of the church suicide bombers identified as a leader in the group.



