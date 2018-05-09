US withdrawal from Iran deal puts business worth R478bn at risk

File: Airbus could be facing greater risk than its arch-rival Boeing after the US did an about-turn on the Iran nuclear deal. Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – Aircraft deals worth $38-billion (R478- billion) could collapse following the United States’ s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord.

Companies involved in the deals say Airbus could be facing greater risk than its arch-rival Boeing.

Iran had ordered more than 200 passenger aircraft for its state carrier, Iran-Air, from Europe’s Airbus and another 80 from Boeing.

The deals are now in limbo after US President Donald Trump announced he was pulling his country out of the 2015 agreement.

The US government says it will revoke export licences needed by plane makers to sell commercial aircraft to Iran, which require major components from the US.

"There are two issues. First of all, whether any of the orders that Iran has already made for Boeing aircraft will be affected, and probably yes,” said Vicky Pryce of the Centre for Economics and Business Research.

“And the second thing is what happens with Airbus orders that have been made because, of course, some of the parts may be coming from the US or anything that has any US content and any dealings with US and then gets re-exported to Iran is going to come under scrutiny. I think that's needing to be looked at very very carefully. Some of those details may need to be sorted out and I'm sure that EU officials will be working on this right now. But yes I think we might actually see lots of business disruption taking place."

eNCA