Islamic State threatens polling station attacks ahead of Iraq vote

Campaign posters for candidates in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections are seen in Baghdad on April 19, 2018. Around 7,000 candidates have registered to stand in the May 12 poll, with 329 parliamentary seats up for grabs. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

BAGHDAD - Islamic State said it would attack polling stations in Iraq during parliamentary elections next month and that anyone who participated in the vote would be considered an infidel.

In an audio message released late on Sunday, the militant group's spokesman accused Iraq's Shi'ite-led government of being a proxy of Iran and warned that anyone who runs or votes in the May 12 election would be targeted.

Iraqi officials have said polling stations will be well protected.

"We warn you Sunnis of Iraq of these people (Shi'ites) taking power. Polling stations are a target for us, so stay away from them," said Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajer.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory in December over Islamic State, which seized a third of Iraq in 2014, but the hardline Sunni militants have reverted to insurgency tactics following the crumbling of their self-declared caliphate.



Reuters