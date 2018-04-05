Israel says open fire rules for Gaza remain unchanged

File: Israel said on Thursday open-fire rules for the Gaza border that saw Israeli forces kill 18 Palestinians last week will remain unchanged. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP

JERUSALEM - Israel's Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Thursday that open-fire rules for the Gaza border that saw Israeli forces kill 18 Palestinians last week during a mass protest will remain unchanged.

"If there are provocations, there will be a reaction of the harshest kind like last week," Lieberman said on the eve of fresh protests expected on the Israeli-Palestinian border.

"We do not intend to change the rules of engagement," the minister told public radio.

16 Palestinians are reported to have been killed during violent clashes with Israeli forces at the Israel-Gaza border.



The UN have called for an independent investigation into the clashes and killings, which marked the region's bloodiest day since the 2014 Gaza war. pic.twitter.com/AUgOxbpLNt — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas have offered to pay $3,000 (R35,691) to the family of any Palestinian killed by Israeli troops along the border, ahead of new expected protests.

In a statement, the group said it would support the "family of each martyr" with $3,000, while those seriously wounded would receive $500.

The payments were being provided "in light of the difficult economic conditions experienced by our people in the Gaza Strip as a result of the continued Israeli siege".

A protest by tens of thousands near the Gaza border last Friday led to clashes in which Israeli forces killed 18 Palestinians.

Another mass protest is expected on Friday.

Israel has faced calls for an independent investigation from the European Union and United Nations chief Antonio Guterres over last week's violence.

It has rejected the calls, saying Israeli soldiers opened fire when necessary to prevent attacks, attempts to damage the fence and infiltrations.

Palestinians say protesters were fired on while posing no threat to soldiers.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and the EU.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza for more than a decade that it argues is necessary to isolate Hamas, with whom it has fought three wars since 2008.

UN officials and rights groups say the blockade amounts to collective punishment of the two million residents.

AFP