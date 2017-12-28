Jailed 'Pharma Bro' Shkreli's lawyer convicted in fraud trial

Attorney Evan Greebel (C), is brought out of 26 Federal Plaza by law enforcement officials after being arrested as a co-defendent with Turing Pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli for securities fraud on December 17, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Andrew Burton/Getty Images/AFP

NEW YORK - A former lawyer for "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli has been found guilty of helping the disgraced executive and hedge fund manager commit fraud.

Evan Greebel was convicted Wednesday of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud following an 11-week trial in New York, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing hearing which will take place at a later date.

Greebel was found to have conspired in a scheme to misappropriate the assets of Retrophin, Shkreli's first pharmaceutical firm, to pay off defrauded investors in Shkreli's hedge funds.

He was also found guilty of attempting to illegally control the price and trading volume of Retrophin's stock, thereby defrauding investors and potential investors.

"Today's verdict sends a powerful message that this Office, together with our law enforcement partners, will hold lawyers accountable when they use their legal expertise to facilitate the commission of crimes," said Bridget M. Rohde, an acting US attorney.

Shkreli, once dubbed "The Most Hated Man in America" was convicted in August of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and two counts of securities fraud, and is currently awaiting sentencing.

His bail was revoked in September over a threat aimed at Hillary Clinton -- which he insists was a joke.

Shkreli is best known for ratcheting up the price of HIV drug Daraprim -- from $13.50 a pill to $750 overnight -- in 2015.

Although that incident had nothing to do with his trial, so great was his notoriety that it was initially difficult to find an impartial jury.

