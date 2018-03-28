Japan's Abe likely to talk tariffs with Trump in April: source

File: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) talks to US President Donald Trump during the opening ceremony of the 31st Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 13, 2017. Photo: Jim Watson / AFP

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is finalising details for a summit with US President Donald Trump on 18 April to discuss strategy before a proposed meeting between North Korean and US leaders, a ruling party official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Abe will probably ask Trump to exempt Japan from his steel and aluminium tariffs, according to the official, who has been briefed on the matter and asked not to be identified.

Abe, speaking at a parliamentary committee, said Japanese steel products were helping to make US automakers more competitive and cheaper for American consumers.

"Protectionism, at first glance, appears to benefit a nation which exercises it, but it is not necessarily so," Abe said. "Japan wants to be a flag bearer to promote a free trade that will bring a win-win situation to each nation."

His finance minister, Taro Aso, echoed that view and said some of the responsibility for the trade imbalance rested with the United States.

"I understand the US position that it cannot continue with a trade deficit, but the United States itself should make efforts," Aso told the same committee.

The meeting between Abe and the US leader is expected to be held at Trump's Mar-a-Largo retreat in Florida, according to the source.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un is set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April and then possibly Trump in May.



Reuters