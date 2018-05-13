Kurdish parties clash in northern Iraq amid ballot rigging accusations

File: Posters for candidates in Iraqi parliamentary elections. There have now been accusations of ballot-rigging. Photo: Ahmad Al-Rubaye / AFP

SULAIMANIYA – Two Kurdish political parties clashed in the northern Iraqi city of Sulaimaniya amid accusations of ballot rigging in elections held on Saturday, residents and officials said.

Gunfire broke out between the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), the party which historically controls the city, and the Movement for Change, known as Gorran, they said, reporting no casualties.

Earlier on Saturday, Gorran and three other Kurdish parties accused the PUK of electoral fraud.

Offices of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Change Movement (Gorran) were set on fire in Zakho - NRT pic.twitter.com/QgNJPv1WGH — Zaid Benjamin (@zaidbenjamin) October 29, 2017

PUK officials had said their party won most of the province's seats in the Iraqi parliamentary elections even though no result was officially released.

The elections marked by the Independent High Electoral Commission as significantly lower than in previous elections saw the governor in Kirkuk province declaring a curfew on Saturday and ordered a manual recount of votes there, saying an electronic counting system had produced an "illogical" result.

Rakan al-Jubouri, governor of the northern oil-rich region, announced a curfew from midnight until 6:00 am to prevent any ethnic or sectarian tension between its Kurdish, Arab and ethnic Turkmen communities.

Reuters