Mandela-mania takes London by storm

  • World
File: Tributes and flowers are laid at the base of a statue of late former South African president Nelson Mandela at Parliament Square in central London on December 8, 2013. Photo: CARL COURT / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa celebrates 100 years since the birth of freedom fighter and former President Nelson Mandela, London’s Parliament Square was treated to a more than typical South African tribute.

A day after former US President Barack Obama delivered the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, the world has, to a certain degree, truly taken in the enormity of what it means to be South African during Nelson Mandela's centenary celebrations.

File: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during a visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, which explores the life and times of Nelson Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth. Credit: AFP

eNCA reporter Olly Barrat ran into the SA women’s hockey team as they lead celebrations in front of a memorial statue of Mandela where many London locals had gathered.

 

