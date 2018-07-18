Mandela-mania takes London by storm

File: Tributes and flowers are laid at the base of a statue of late former South African president Nelson Mandela at Parliament Square in central London on December 8, 2013. Photo: CARL COURT / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa celebrates 100 years since the birth of freedom fighter and former President Nelson Mandela, London’s Parliament Square was treated to a more than typical South African tribute.

This choir is about to sing in Westminster Abbey in honour of Nelson Mandela and they've been joined for an impromptu singalong in Parliament Square by South Africa's women's hockey team! @eNCA pic.twitter.com/B42gpGBB9K — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) July 18, 2018

A day after former US President Barack Obama delivered the 16th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, the world has, to a certain degree, truly taken in the enormity of what it means to be South African during Nelson Mandela's centenary celebrations.

File: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gesture during a visit to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition, which explores the life and times of Nelson Mandela and marks the centenary of his birth. Credit: AFP

eNCA reporter Olly Barrat ran into the SA women’s hockey team as they lead celebrations in front of a memorial statue of Mandela where many London locals had gathered.

The South African women's hockey team paying tribute in London on #Mandela100 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/fvAfcHXl1m — Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) July 18, 2018

eNCA