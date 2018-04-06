Mother of New York police victim demands justice

Lorna Vassell, mother of Saheed Vassell speaks at a demonstration protesting his death after he was shot by New York Police Department officers in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., April 5, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK - The mother of the man killed by police on Wednesday in New York is demanding justice for her son.

Angry crowds gathered in Brooklyn after police shot unarmed Saheed Vassel 10 times.

Vassell was carrying a metal pipe that the police apparently mistook for a gun.

His mother, Lorna Vassell, said: "I just want to say I want justice for Saheed. Justice. Justice for Saheed.

"I just want to thank everyone. And thank you all for your support because Saheed was well-loved. Everyone that knows Saheed loved Saheed. Saheed is a very good young man. And I just don't want anyone to portray him as if he is a low-life. He is not."

US police are facing severe criticism for using excessive force against black people.

eNCA