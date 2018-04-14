Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

May, Macron agree to 'keep working closely' on Syria response

FILE: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau

LONDON - British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron late Friday and agreed to "keep working closely" on a response to an alleged Syrian chemical attack, her office said.

"The prime minister spoke to the French president Emmanuel Macron this evening about the horrific attack in Douma, Syria, on Saturday," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"They agreed to keep working closely together on the international response."

The United States says it has proof that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime launched the alleged attack on the then rebel-held suburb of Douma on April 7.

France's UN ambassador Francois Delattre said that in choosing once again to use banned chemical weapons against civilians, Assad's regime had "reached a point of no-return."

