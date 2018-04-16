Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Missing Salvadoran journalist found dead on roadside: media

  • World
Newspaper.Journalist.Reporting.News. Information. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

SAN SALVADOR - A Salvadoran journalist reported missing Sunday has been found dead on the side of a road, according to media reports.

According to media reports, the body of Karla Turcios, 33, was found on a highway on the outskirts of Santa Rosa Guachipilin, 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of San Salvador.

"Journalist Karla Turcios was murdered," the newspaper La Prensa Grafica -- a sister title of El Economista magazine, where the mother-of-one worked -- tweeted.

A source from the Salvadoran public prosecutor's office told AFP the body of an apparently strangled woman was found on a highway in the Santa Rosa Guachipilin area -- but there were no identifying documents available and the body was transferred for forensic analysis.

La Prensa Grafica said Turcios' husband identified her body by her clothes and a scar.

"We sympathize with your family in these hard times," the newspaper wrote on Twitter, sharing a photograph of Turcios.

Turcios had been reported as missing by her family and the newspaper earlier Sunday.

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close