Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mission Accomplished: Trump praises 'perfectly executed' Syria strike

  • World
File: US president Donald Trump's message echoed the words of a banner that hung behind former President George W. Bush when he gave a speech in 2003 from the USS Abraham Lincoln, during the Iraq War. Photo: AFP / Nicholas Kamm

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Twitter praised Western air strikes against the Syrian government on Saturday as "perfectly executed", and added "Mission Accomplished".

READ: US, France, Britain launch strikes on Syria

"A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

 

 

Trump's message echoed the words of a banner that hung behind former President George W. Bush when he gave a speech in 2003 from the USS Abraham Lincoln, during the Iraq War.

READ: US launches air strikes on Syria

That visual dogged Bush's presidency as the war dragged out, with worsening American casualties, for the remainder of his two terms in office. 

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close