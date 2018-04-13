Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

More Palestinians wounded at Gaza-Israel border protests

  • World
A wounded Palestinian is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, 13 April 2018 Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

GAZA BORDER - Six Palestinian protesters were wounded on the Gaza-Israel border on Friday as Israeli troops fired on demonstrators hurling stones and burning tyres near the frontier fence.

One of the Palestinians was in critical condition, Palestinian medics said, as a protest dubbed "The Great March of Return" moved into its third week.

An Israeli military spokesman its troops were "responding with riot dispersal means while also firing in accordance with the rules of engagement".

Reuters

