Mormon President Thomas Monson dies at 90

SALT LAKE CITY - Mormon President Thomas Monson, who headed one of the world’s fastest growing and most affluent religions, has died at his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, the church said on Wednesday.

Monson, who was 90, became the church's 16th president in 2008. His predecessor Gordon Hinckley died aged 97 in late 2007.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - as the religion is officially known - has a global membership of 15.8 million, more than half of whom live outside the United States, its country of origin.

Monson died on Tuesday evening surrounded by his family, the church said in a statement on its website.

Reuters