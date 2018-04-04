Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mother and son killed by their dog in Germany

  • World
File: A woman and her son have been found dead at their home in Germany after apparently being mauled by their dog. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ Marcin Kuzaj

BERLIN - A 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son have been found dead at their home in northern Germany after apparently being mauled by their Staffordshire terrier, police said on Wednesday.

READ: Maths teacher and nine others appear in court for dog fighting

The pair were discovered at their flat in Hanover on Tuesday evening, after a relative saw the bloodied body of one of the victims through a window and rang the emergency services.

Firefighters were called in to capture the dog who was still inside the residence, Hanover police said in a statement.

READ: African wild dogs face extinction in SA

"Initial examinations by a coroner suggest the 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son were killed by the dog," it read.

Police investigations into the incident are continuing, the statement added.

AFP

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close