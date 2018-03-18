Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mueller probe 'unfair': Trump

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's election meddling as unfair, insisting the probe is staffed with "hardened" Democrats.

He tweeted:

The salvo was the latest in an intensifying confrontation over Mueller's probe into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russian attempts to sway the 2016 election in his favour.

The president also took aim at former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who was fired on Friday, two days before he was due to retire, and former FBI director James Comey, whom Trump sacked last year over the Russia probe.

Until now, the president has steered clear of directly attacking Mueller, the former FBI director who took over the Russia probe after Comey's firing on 9 May last year.

Widely respected in both political camps, Mueller was appointed FBI chief by the Republican president George W Bush, and kept on under the Democrat Barack Obama.

Lawmakers have repeatedly warned that any attempt by Trump to oust him as special counsel would cross a red line.

After his firing, McCabe said he was the victim of a Trump administration "war" against the FBI and the special counsel.

Comey has pushed back as well.

AFP

