Negotiations in process for N Korea's participation in Olympic games

File: DPRK leader Kim Jong Un has called for lower military tensions and expressed his willingness for his country to participate in next month's Winter Olympic Games. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS/File

SEOUL – The Republic of Korea (ROK) on Tuesday offered to hold a high-level dialog with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 9 January to discuss the DPRK's participation in the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics.

The offer came a day after DPRK leader Kim Jong Un delivered his New Year speech in which he called for lower military tensions and expressed his willingness for his country to participate in next month's Winter Olympic Games.

Kim's comments were broadly welcomed by the Republic of Korea.

The Unification Ministry, which is in charge of DPRK affairs, proposed holding the high-level talks next week at the truce border of Panmunjom.

President Moon Jae-in, who believes improved relations can eventually lead to a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, is also calling for quick action to resume dialog with Pyongyang.

"The DPRK's top leader has expressed a willingness to participate in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics without attaching any major conditions. Therefore, this is an opportunity for the situation on the Korean Peninsula to transition from a state of tension to a state of dialog," said Professor Yang Moo-jin from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

China on Tuesday said that it welcomes and supports all efforts by the two countries to ease the tension on the Korean Peninsula.

"The DPRK's participation in the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics has sent a positive message. It's a good thing. China welcomes and supports the efforts by the DPRK and ROK to improve their bilateral relations, ease the tension on the Korean Peninsula, and realise the denuclearisation of the peninsula by using this opportunity," said Geng Shuang, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Some experts say the DPRK leader's New Year's address is designed as an attempt to weaken the South Korea-US alliance.

President Moon has said he's willing to sit down and talk with the DPRK if it helps restore relations and leads to peace on the Korean Peninsula.

However, since Moon's policy would conflict with the US's policy of pressuring Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons through sanctions, many are now watching to see if the DPRK's participation in the Olympics comes to fruition and under what circumstances.

Reuters