Netanyahu thanks Guatemala for moving embassy to Jerusalem

JOHANNESBURG - Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has thanked Guatemalan President, Jimmy Morales, for his decision to move the country's embassy to Jerusalem.

Guatemala is one of the few countries which voted against a UN resolution condemning America's decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The status of Jerusalem is a major obstacle to an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.

"I would like to say to the president of Guatemala: God bless you, my friend, President Morales. God bless both our countries, Israel and Guatemala," Netanyahu said.

"We are waiting for you here in Jerusalem. I told you recently that there will be other countries that would recognise Jerusalem and announce the transfer of their embassies over there. Well here is the second country and I reiterate: there will be more, this is only the beginning."

