OPCW must be empowered to 'dismantle' Syria's toxic arms: France

The United Nation vehicles carrying the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) invspectors arrive in Damascus, Syria April 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters/Ali Hashisho

THE HAGUE - Priority must be given to boosting the work of the world's chemical arms watchdog so it can dismantle Syria's "secret" toxic weapons programme, the French ambassador said on Monday.

"The priority today is to give the technical secretariat the means to complete the dismantling of the Syrian programme," Phillipe Lalliot told emergency talks of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Following the recent attacks "we all know, Syria has maintained a secret chemical programme since 2013," the ambassador added, referring to the year Syria finally joined the OPCW and admitted to stockpiling toxic arms.

AFP