Pakistan minister wounded in suspected assassination attempt

File: Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal is in hospital in Lahore after being shot on Sunday Photo: AAMIR QURESHI / AFP

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's interior minister, Ahsan Iqbal, has been shot in the arm in a suspected assassination attempt,his aide said on Sunday.

"Ahsan Iqbal was targeted and shot in the arm," Asim Khan, a special aide to the politician, told AFP. "He is out of danger and being taken to a medical facility in Lahore.

"The attacker has been arrested."

Khan said no more details were available.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has condemned the attack, which comes as the country gears up for federal elections in a few months.

AFP