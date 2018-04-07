Palestinians bury dead after Israel kills nine in border clashes

File: Nine Palestinians were killed during clashes on the Gaza-Israel border on Friday asGreat March of return protests continued. Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP

GAZA CITY - Palestinian mourners in the Gaza Strip were burying their dead, including a journalist, on Saturday after Israeli troops killed nine during the latest border clashes in a week of bloodshed.

Thousands of protesters approached the border fence around Gaza for a second Friday in a row, burning tyres and hurling stones at Israeli forces, who responded with tear gas and live ammunition.

In addition to the nine dead, at least 491 were wounded by Israeli gunfire, the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza enclave said.

Israel said there were around 20,000 protesters and that they were seeking to breach the border.

Drone footage captures 'Great March of Return' protests at Israel-Gaza border pic.twitter.com/3J3nMzTRv1 — Ruptly (@Ruptly) April 7, 2018

Numbers were down from the previous Friday, when tens of thousands approached the border in demonstrations that led to the deaths of 19 Palestinians, making it the bloodiest day in Gaza since a 2014 war.

No Israelis were injured on either day and the latest deaths have sparked fresh calls for an investigation.

Among those killed on Friday was Yasser Murtaja, 30, a photographer with the Gaza-based Ain Media agency, who died from his wounds after being shot, the health ministry said.

Murtaja's company confirmed his death, with witnesses saying he was close to the front of the protests in southern Gaza when he was hit.

An AFP picture taken after he was wounded showed Murtaja wearing a press vest as he received treatment.

His brother Motazem, also a journalist, said he was next to him when he was shot. "The target was very clearly journalists," he said.

Israel's army declined to comment, saying it was reviewing the incident.

Palestinian photographer Yasser Mourtaja wore a vest marked "Press": he was obviously the victim of an intentional shot. RSF condemns with indignation the deliberate shootings of the Israeli army against journalists. https://t.co/Fo3QSttagO pic.twitter.com/lqhuQUHQgm — Christophe Deloire (@chrisdeloire) April 7, 2018

Murtaja's body was taken from the hospital to his home in Gaza City on Saturday morning, with dozens of journalists following, many fighting back tears.

It was wrapped in a Palestinian flag, with a press flak jacket placed on his stomach.

Ismail Haniya, the head of Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas, attended the funeral, AFP journalists said.

Haniya said journalists were attacked by Israel while trying to show a "true picture of a blockaded, downtrodden people".

In the West Bank political capital of Ramallah, around 50 Palestinian journalists held a vigil for Murtaja.

Press watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said in a tweet it was "saddened to learn" that Murtaja had died after being "shot while covering Gaza demonstrations".

The Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate said five other reporters were also shot and wounded by the Israeli army during Friday's protests, although they wore clothes clearly identifying them as journalists.

The Gaza health ministry on Saturday said a 20-year-old man, Hamza Abdel Aal, was also shot and killed by Israeli forces in central Gaza.

The borders were quiet on Saturday.

AFP