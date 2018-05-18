Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Plane bursts into flames in Havana after take-off: Reports

  • World
Scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport. Photo: ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – A Boeing 737 plane has reportedly crashed in the Cuban capital Havana, multiple news outlets reported on Friday.

Reports suggest the plane crashed just after take-off at Jose Marti International Airport.

It is being reported that 107 passengers were on the plane when it burst into flames and came down.

State media however reported that the Cuban state airways passenger plane had 104 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

The plane was operated by Cubana de Aviacion.

Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin.

#airplanecrash near #Havana #Cuba Jose Marti Airport right now -- pic.twitter.com/VID2avgsbD

— Teacher From PR ---- (@MaestroDEPR) May 18, 2018

