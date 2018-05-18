Plane bursts into flames in Havana after take-off: Reports

Scene of the accident after a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft crashed after taking off from Havana's Jose Marti airport. Photo: ADALBERTO ROQUE / AFP

JOHANNESBURG – A Boeing 737 plane has reportedly crashed in the Cuban capital Havana, multiple news outlets reported on Friday.

Reports suggest the plane crashed just after take-off at Jose Marti International Airport.

It is being reported that 107 passengers were on the plane when it burst into flames and came down.

.@CNN has obtained video that appears to show smoke rising from the plane crash site, near José Martí International Airport in Havana Cuba. pic.twitter.com/oObs4WKvXU — Paul P. Murphy (@murphy_paulp) May 18, 2018

State media however reported that the Cuban state airways passenger plane had 104 passengers on board at the time of the crash.

The plane was operated by Cubana de Aviacion.

Airport sources said the jetliner was heading from the capital to the eastern city of Holguin.

Plane crash in Cuba, American flight crashed shortly after take off -- #cuba #planecrash pic.twitter.com/W4IuiIaF1K — Matt Blakeley (@blakeley1990) May 18, 2018

#airplanecrash near #Havana #Cuba Jose Marti Airport right now -- pic.twitter.com/VID2avgsbD

— Teacher From PR ---- (@MaestroDEPR) May 18, 2018

eNCA