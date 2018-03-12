Plane with 71 people on board crashes in Nepal

Wreckage of an airplane is pictured as rescue workers operate at Kathmandu airport, Nepal March 12, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

KATHMANDU, Nepal - A Bangladeshi plane with 67 passengers on board crashed near Kathmandu airport on Monday as it was coming in to land, officials said, as firefighters battled to extinguish the burning wreckage and rescue passengers.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the football pitch where the plane crashed, to the east of the runway at Nepal's only international airport, in the capital Kathmandu.

"There were 67 passengers and four crew members" on board the plane, said airport spokesman Prem Nath Thakur.

"So far 20 injured have been taken to the hospital. Police and army are trying to cut apart the plane to rescue others," he added.

Live footage posted on Facebook showed the towering columns of smoke rising behind the runway, where another plane stood waiting on the tarmac.

#Planecrash at #TIA #Kathmandu when an incoming flight from #Dhaka attempting a forced landing came down next to the runway. Very sad scenes at the airport where a major emergency operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/54PrjR4yoS — Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) March 12, 2018

Emergency vehicles appeared to be heading into the smoke as people watched from a distance or filmed on their mobile phones.

Nepal has suffered a number of air disasters in recent years, dealing a blow to its tourist industry.

Its poor air safety record has been blamed largely on inadequate maintenance, inexperienced pilots and substandard management.

Clouds of smoke are seen rising from the scene of a passenger plane crash at Kathmandu airport in Nepal. The plane appeared to have caught fire just before it landed and skidded to a stop in a field beside the runway, an airport official said. https://t.co/Zh6Rp2YTym pic.twitter.com/m5GP86ABts — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2018

In early 2016, a Twin Otter turboprop aircraft slammed into a mountainside in Nepal killing all 23 people on board.

Two days later, two pilots were killed when a small passenger plane crash-landed in the country's hilly midwest.

AFP