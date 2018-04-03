Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Prince Philip in hospital

File: Prince Philip of Britain has been admitted to hospital to have hip surgery. Photo: Reuters//Ben Stansall/Pool/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG – English Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London.

 

TheDaily Mail reported on Tuesday that Philip, 96, is to undergo hip surgery on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Philip was to have appeared with his 91-year-old wife at the Royal Maundy Service at Leicester Cathedral in central England and attend a reception and lunch afterwards.

However, he did not attend because of trouble with his hip.

Philip retired from public life last year but has since appeared several times at royal engagements alongside the queen.

At a ceremony commemorating Britain's war dead in November, he appeared to be having trouble standing and leaned against a wall.

 

