Prince Philip in hospital

JOHANNESBURG – English Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London.

BREAKING: Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, has been admitted to the hospital for hip surgery. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 3, 2018

TheDaily Mail reported on Tuesday that Philip, 96, is to undergo hip surgery on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Philip was to have appeared with his 91-year-old wife at the Royal Maundy Service at Leicester Cathedral in central England and attend a reception and lunch afterwards.

However, he did not attend because of trouble with his hip.

Philip retired from public life last year but has since appeared several times at royal engagements alongside the queen.

At a ceremony commemorating Britain's war dead in November, he appeared to be having trouble standing and leaned against a wall.

